FAA issues ban on flying drones in several New Jersey cities amid ongoing sightings | See map

The FAA has now issued bans on flying drones in multiple cities across New Jersey, including several locations in our area, due to security reasons.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a major development in the ongoing drone saga in the Philadelphia area.

Several federal agencies had tried to put to it bed earlier this week by saying they found nothing out of the ordinary.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration has now issued bans on flying drones in multiple cities across New Jersey, including several locations in our area, due to security reasons.

FAA drone restriction map

The small red circles each indicate "one nautical mile" radius flight restrictions in these areas.

The city of Camden, Gloucester City, Winslow Township, Evesham, Hancock's Bridge in Lower Alloways Township in Salem County, Westampton, Burlington and Hamilton.

These areas have all now been deemed "National Defense Airspace."

Unmanned aircraft are no longer allowed in those areas from now through January 17, unless approved by the federal government.

The FAA says pilots who violate the airspace may be "intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement."

The agency ominously warns that the U.S. government may use deadly force against any drones if they pose an imminent threat.

Action News has made calls to the FAA and are being directed to press officers. We are still waiting to find out why these orders were issued after weeks of downplaying concerns about drone sightings and why now.

