Eagles fan uses sign language to unite fans on social media

Chad Johnson is teaching his followers how to use sign language to say, 'Go Birds,' 'Fly Eagles Fly,' and more.

LOS ANGELES, California (WPVI) -- An Eagles fan all the way in Los Angeles, California, has been teaching American Sign Language (ASL) to Birds fans nationwide.

Chad Johnson, a soccer player in The U.S. Men's Deaf National Team, is a huge Eagles fan despite growing up on the west coast.

He uses his social media, such as his Instagram account @chaadcrb, to teach followers how to use ASL to say 'Go Birds,' 'Fly Eagles Fly,' and more.

Watch the video above for the story.

