Eagles fan uses sign language to unite fans on social media

LOS ANGELES, California (WPVI) -- An Eagles fan all the way in Los Angeles, California, has been teaching American Sign Language (ASL) to Birds fans nationwide.
Chad Johnson, a soccer player in The U.S. Men's Deaf National Team, is a huge Eagles fan despite growing up on the west coast.
He uses his social media, such as his Instagram account @chaadcrb, to teach followers how to use ASL to say 'Go Birds,' 'Fly Eagles Fly,' and more.
Watch the video above for the story.
