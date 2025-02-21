24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Eagles fan uses sign language to unite fans on social media

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 3:00AM
Chad Johnson is teaching his followers how to use sign language to say, 'Go Birds,' 'Fly Eagles Fly,' and more.

LOS ANGELES, California (WPVI) -- An Eagles fan all the way in Los Angeles, California, has been teaching American Sign Language (ASL) to Birds fans nationwide.

Chad Johnson, a soccer player in The U.S. Men's Deaf National Team, is a huge Eagles fan despite growing up on the west coast.

He uses his social media, such as his Instagram account @chaadcrb, to teach followers how to use ASL to say 'Go Birds,' 'Fly Eagles Fly,' and more.

Watch the video above for the story.

