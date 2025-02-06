Eagles fan wears different jersey and hat every day of the season

David Bergner turned his collection of more than 300 jerseys and 200 hats into an annual tradition during the Philadelphia Eagles' season.

David Bergner turned his collection of more than 300 jerseys and 200 hats into an annual tradition during the Philadelphia Eagles' season.

David Bergner turned his collection of more than 300 jerseys and 200 hats into an annual tradition during the Philadelphia Eagles' season.

David Bergner turned his collection of more than 300 jerseys and 200 hats into an annual tradition during the Philadelphia Eagles' season.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some might see it as a superstition. For David Bergner, it's a tradition: to wear a different Eagles jersey and hat for every day of the season.

Bergner started collecting jerseys over 30 years ago. His collection now includes more than 300 jerseys and 200 hats. Many of them are autographed by players.

He's been sharing photos of his daily wardrobe on social media for some time, but this year, he started recording videos. Each day, he reveals which day of the season it is, his theme of the week, and some information about the attire.

His Instagram and TikTok accounts have seen a rise in followers who engage with the stories he shares.

Watch the video above to see what this tradition means to Bergner as the Eagles head to the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Artist Jordan Spector creates Eagles-inspired masterpieces