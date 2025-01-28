Must-see display: Superfan decks out Langhorne home in Eagles green

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Eagles are Super Bowl-bound and fans aren't holding back when it comes to showing just how much they love their team.

Especially when you turn your front yard basically into a mini football field.

"I enjoy doing it for the fans. People drive by, they blow their horns, they cheer," said Larry Glowacki of Langhorne.

It's already quite impressive from the ground, but a bird's-eye view from Drone 6 is pretty spectacular.

Every year Glowacki tries to incorporate one or two new things. The decorating takes a lot of years of hard work. His newest addition is the vintage eagle on the roof.

"The process was pretty tedious. I didn't have enough room to make it as big as I wanted to. It's 14 feet long. I always wanted the old school bird since they're bringing the Kelly green back," explained Glowacki.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl is on, he's ready for some revenge and for the Birds to beat the Chiefs.

If you're one of the very few outliers not rooting for the birds, he's got a message for you.

"Don't step foot on this property if you're wearing the other team's colors, you're not welcome," said Glowacki.

If they win, he'll keep everything up two weeks past the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, he plans on adding to this before the game.