How Eagles fans got two 'Duct Tape Lombardi' trophies into the parade and back

History has repeated itself for Eagles fans who created larger-than-life duct-tape trophies and watched them soar at two Super Bowl Parades.

History has repeated itself for Eagles fans who created larger-than-life duct-tape trophies and watched them soar at two Super Bowl Parades.

History has repeated itself for Eagles fans who created larger-than-life duct-tape trophies and watched them soar at two Super Bowl Parades.

History has repeated itself for Eagles fans who created larger-than-life duct-tape trophies and watched them soar at two Super Bowl Parades.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The journeys of two 'Duct Tape Lombardi' trophies have come full circle: from the hands of the Eagles fans who built them, to the Super Bowl parade, and back.

It started in 2018 when lifelong buds Michael Howanski and James Knox built a larger-than-life replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy out of duct tape.

They brought it to the Eagles Super Bowl parade where, to their surprise, it made it onto one of the parade buses and traveled up Broad Street.

The friends eventually got their trophy back from the Eagles.

Fast forward to 2025 and they made a new, taller, heavier duct-tape trophy to commemorate the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX.

This time, they collaborated with the Eagles to have the 2025 trophy on a parade bus from the beginning.

But serendipitously, the old 2018 trophy also found its way onto a bus for a second joy ride.

Ultimately, the Eagles invited Howanski and Knox's families to Lincoln Financial Field to retrieve their duct-tape creations.

There, they posed alongside the two real Lombardi Trophies that belong to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch the video above for the full story.

RELATED: 12-year-old donates footballs in honor of 'Saquon Barkley Day'