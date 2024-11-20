Jalen Hurts joins GMA to talk football and his foundation that helps local schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a guest on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The interview highlighted his work off the field through the Jalen Hurts Foundation.

Hurts talked about his "TDs for A/Cs" initiative, which funds air conditioners for Philadelphia Schools.

Roughly 314 units have been donated so far, and Hurts said the program will continue for years to come.

Of course, Hurts also talked about some football.

The hosts brought up the team's signature "tush push" play and asked which is tougher: getting sacked, or being shoved directly into the line of scrimmage to fight for a yard.

"It's actually no fun," Hurts laughed while discussing the play. "It was good doing it with Jason [ Kelce ] . He's very strong, ya know, the technique he has behind it. And now the guys we have doing it now do it really well too. It's definitely a group effort when we do that."

With the Eagles on a six-game winning streak, Michael Strahan asked if the Birds were going to the Super Bowl. Hurts said he's taking it one game at a time.

You can watch the GMA interview here.

