Eagles loss, Phillies postseason leaving sports fans with mixed emotions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a mix of emotions among Philadelphia sports fans on Sunday after the Eagles' big loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It was disappointing, upsetting to see us fall apart like that early on. Jalen (Hurts) couldn't pull through. It's rough," said Zac Benigni, of Downingtown, who watched the game at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Eagles fall to Buccaneers 33-16 in Week 4

"We have five people out. We need AJ Brown, (DeVonta) Smith. We need the people we lost. We're gonna be alright," said Jesse Brown of West Philadelphia.

Still reeling from the 33-16 loss, fans are trying to think about something positive -- like a Phillies postseason that's less than a week away.

RELATED: Nola earns 14th victory as NL East champion Phillies beat the Nationals 6-3 in regular-season finale

"I'm a true Philadelphia sports fan and I'm looking forward to Red October. All my faith in the Phillies and getting the job done this year," said Debbie Barratt, of Berlin, NJ.

Red October banners are now up at the Citizens Bank Park.

Fans are hoping this week off gives the Phillies the time they need to rest and prepare for the National League Division Series, which begins on Saturday, October 5.

The Eagles are on a bye week next Sunday and look to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns on October 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.