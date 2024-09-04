Meet the artist who designed artwork for all 3 Eagles Christmas albums | Exclusive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles' final holiday album comes out later this year.

Action News spoke exclusively with the artist who designed the artwork for 'A Philly Special Christmas Party.'

"The first year was really like DIY. The guys are in their Eagles uniforms on the cover, and you know, they're kind of like breaking into this scene, becoming musicians, becoming performers. The second year they're on stage, they're putting on a special, they're in suits. And then the third year they are essentially just in their Christmas attire, and they're bringing cheer to Philly," said Hannah Westerman, the owner of design company Avenue West.

'A Philly Special Christmas Party' is a collection of Christmas tunes and is the third and final record in the series of holiday albums featuring the musical stylings of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, and current offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Along with the music, the packaging gets just as much love, featuring artwork on the front and back of the cover.

Hannah Westerman designed the artwork for all three holiday records.

The front cover of this year's record features Jason Kelce wearing his 3/4 length women's Christmas sweater that he wears every time they record in the studio.

Lane Johnson is in a white button-up with a bolo tie, and Jordan Mailata is donning a Hawaiian shirt to show off his beach vibes.

Hannah Westerman

"They're bringing all of these gifts to Philly, bringing cheer. And it's kind of just encapsulating this whole project of each year. All of the profits are donated to charity," said Westerman.

The back cover of the record shows several row homes, with the Philadelphia skyline in the background.

"The three guys are really like Santa Claus. They're bringing presents to Philadelphia. And it just brings it from this focus on them in the front to this community focus. And the idea of just bringing cheer to Philadelphia," said Westerman.

Westerman says there will also be some quintessentially Philadelphia characters making appearances on the poster that will also be released in tandem with the album.

'A Philly Special Christmas Party' comes out on November 29 and will be available for pre-order on November 1 via The Philly Specials' official website.