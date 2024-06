Multi-alarm fire ravages apartment building in Mercer County

EAST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a multi-alarm fire at an apartment building in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The call came in around 4:45 p.m. Monday for flames on the unit block of Avon Drive in East Windsor.

Crews arrived to flames coming from the roof of the building.

Chopper 6 over multi-alarm fire in Mercer County, NJ on June 10, 2024.

The view from Chopper 6 showed several apartments destroyed.

The fire has reached two alarms.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.