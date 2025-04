Easter Sunday traditions bring parishioners together at Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church

Community members in Drexel Hill gathered to celebrate new and old traditions of Easter.

Community members in Drexel Hill gathered to celebrate new and old traditions of Easter.

Community members in Drexel Hill gathered to celebrate new and old traditions of Easter.

Community members in Drexel Hill gathered to celebrate new and old traditions of Easter.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Community members in Drexel Hill gathered to celebrate new and old traditions of Easter.

It took place at Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church.

They started the morning with a mass, and then followed it with an egg hunt on their lawn.

Families all left with gifts from the parish as they continue celebrating the holiday.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.