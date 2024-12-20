EBT benefits stolen? Here's how to get reimbursed

There's an urgent warning for consumers who've had SNAP benefits money stolen from their EBT cards.

There's an urgent warning for consumers who've had SNAP benefits money stolen from their EBT cards.

There's an urgent warning for consumers who've had SNAP benefits money stolen from their EBT cards.

There's an urgent warning for consumers who've had SNAP benefits money stolen from their EBT cards.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An urgent warning for consumers who've had SNAP benefits money stolen from their EBT cards.

It's a problem across the country, but in Pennsylvania alone this year the Department of Human Services has received nearly 15,500 stolen benefit claims as of the end of September.

Time is of the essence to request reimbursement.

Stolen benefit claims have more than doubled in Pennsylvania impacting families big time, especially this month by forcing them to choose between buying groceries or gifts for their kids.

"It's kind of hard when we have the holidays coming up and your kids are expecting toys," said Nadirah Frye of North Philadelphia.

Frye said instead of buying her two young children presents, she's having to buy food out of pocket.

That's because she said someone electronically stole $544 from her EBT card, which gets loaded with up to $600 in grocery money every month.

"It's happening to so many people around the city," said Frye.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services told the Troubleshooters it "is aware of skimming incidents targeting SNAP recipients nationwide, where SNAP benefits are stolen off EBT cards at a point-of-sale machine."

DHS also said it is working "to hold bad actors accountable" and "already implemented enhanced EBT card PIN security."

"I put something on social media about it," said Frye. "Several of my friends reached back to me and said their benefits had been stolen and spent in California. I believe I looked up mines. Mine was stolen spent in New York City."

Here's what you need to do if your benefits have been stolen:

First, report it to local and federal law enforcement. Then submit a request for reimbursement ASAP by using this benefits claim form. You can also submit the request online through this link.

SNAP recipients must fill out a Benefit Theft Claim within 60 calendar days of the incident. DHS will then review the request and if a replacement is to be issued, that will be done within 10 days.

SNAP recipients should also replace their compromised card and establish a new PIN.

Card replacements can be requested from the DHS EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366 or by visiting a DHS County Assistance Office

Also, in order for DHS to reimburse SNAP benefits stolen after today, the program must be reauthorized by the federal government.

So far this year, Pennsylvania has reissued more than $5,000,000 in stolen SNAP benefits.

For immediate food needs, Pennsylvanians can also call 211 or visit this site.

SNAP Benefit Theft Claim Form: PDF form or web form

