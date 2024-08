Surveillance footage shows what is believed to be the person behind that graffiti.

Residents cleaning up after Port Richmond homes vandalized

Residents cleaning up after Port Richmond homes vandalized

Residents cleaning up after Port Richmond homes vandalized

Residents cleaning up after Port Richmond homes vandalized

Residents cleaning up after Port Richmond homes vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Port Richmond are cleaning up after someone vandalized a handful of homes overnight.

Several homes and vehicles were hit along the 2900 block of Edgemont Street.

Surveillance footage shows what is believed to be the person behind that graffiti.

Neighbors are shocked, they say their community is typically quiet.

A motive is unclear.