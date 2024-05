Chester County man to be sentenced for sexually assaulting girl during flight to California

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County man will be sentenced in September for sexually abusing a young girl during a flight across the country.

Edward Decker pleaded guilty last week to the disturbing crime.

The incident happened in July 2022, while onboard an American Airlines flight to San Diego, California.

Court documents say that a girl woke up to Decker's hands and face under her clothes and on other parts of her body.