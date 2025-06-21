Egg Harbor City woman charged with stabbing man outside Wawa in Berlin Twp.

BERLIN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- An Egg Harbor City woman is charged with stabbing a man several times in a South Jersey Wawa parking lot.

It happened Friday afternoon on the 400 block of Route 73 in Berlin Township.

The 35-year-old victim was flown to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect, Kelli Feaster, 36, was arrested behind the Wawa store.

"The victim and suspect appear to have been acquainted. There is no threat to the community at this time," said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office in a news release.

Feaster is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8432.