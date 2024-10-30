Canvassers walk the pavement to encourage Philadelphia voters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Election Day less than a week away, there's is a large-scale effort to make sure Pennsylvania residents get to the polls.

If you live in Philadelphia, chances are good you'll get a knock on your door sometime before November 5.

Beyond television ads and text messaging, calling and mailers canvassers are walking the pavement to get the word out face-to-face.

Timothy Freeman, a member of Unite Here Local 274, is stumping for the Democratic ticket. He's hoping to change minds in West Philadelphia.

"I come to the door and let them know that their vote does matter," says Freeman.

In Northeast Philadelphia, Republican Aiziz Gill is running for State Representative of the 172nd District.

"People really gravitate towards a local candidate running in a local race," says Gill.

State Rep. Martina White joined in on the canvassing, "You see all these long lines and it is encouraging to get out there and get involved in making sure that their voice is heard," she said.

While the deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed, if you did receive one, it's time to mail it back now.

"We mailed out 235,000 ballots. We have returned about 153,000 ballots so we're still calling on citizens of Philadelphia to return their ballots," says Philadelphia Elections Commissioner Omar Sabir.

There is an effort to break through any barrier that could prevent someone from casting their ballot. At hospitals around the city, they will provide and collect emergency Absentee Ballots for patients.