South Jersey woman accused of killing sister, making it look like drug overdose: Police

UPPER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman is accused of killing her sister and staging it as an overdose.

Sarah Errickson, 36, of Millville, was arrested last week in connection with the 2023 death of her sister, Emily Cruddas.

Errickson's alleged co-conspirator, Joseph Ragan, 22, of Philadelphia, is still being sought.

Both individuals are facing charges of murder, according to court documents.

Troopers with New Jersey State Police responded to a home on East Sunrise Road in Upper Township, Cape May County, for a reported overdose.

Cruddas was found to be without a pulse and pronounced dead.

About a month after police responded to the home, Ragan allegedly requested to provide a statement on Cruddas' death.

The criminal complaint alleges Errickson and Ragan developed a plan to kill Cruddas after her multi-day stay at the hospital.

When the victim was released on Feb. 16, 2023, authorities say Ragan revealed Errickson gave Cruddas two capsules, which contained several crushed Xanax. Errickson was then observed preparing 10 to 15 bags of heroin in a hypodermic syringe, which was later given to Cruddas while she was incapacitated, the criminal complaint alleges.

Ragan reportedly told troopers that he put his hand over the victim's mouth while Errickson injected the heroin.

Cruddas' cause of death was first listed as toxic effects of fentanyl but later amended to undetermined on May 5, 2023, as new information came to light.

As the investigation continued, court documents state an unnamed person came forward on April 19, 2024, to turn over a backpack, which contained 15 wax folds of suspected heroin stamped "White House." It's the same suspected heroin found on the nightstand next to Cruddas' body, authorities allege.

Months later on January 23, 2025, authorities say detectives met with the unnamed individual, along with his attorney, and corroborated Ragan's statements about how Cruddas died.

Authorities say the man provided details into the alleged actions of the suspects while he was at the home. After the incident, the criminal complaint states the man said Errickson made a statement about Cruddas being the cause of her losing her children and that she was trying to take her home.

Authorities say Errickson also previously mentioned multiple times about killing her sister and other people by injecting them with a lethal dose of a controlled dangerous substance.

Errickson was arrested on Jan. 23, 2024. She's being held at the Cape May County Jail.

