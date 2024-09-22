New foundation honors Temple University graduate gunned down at random 2 years ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two years have passed since Temple University graduate Everett Beauregard was gunned down in the Powelton section of the city.

Everett's parents, Eric and Leslie, along with his friends lit up the sidewalk along North 35th and Spring Garden streets on Saturday night.

The couple honored their son's memory through the Everett Beauregard Foundation.

Its main goal is to help at-risk youth, especially those impacted by gun violence.

Investigators say Everett was gunned down at random.

Police are still searching for the male suspect in this case as well as a 1990s to early 2000s two-toned, green-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Image of suspect wanted in 2022 murder of Everett Beauregard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Philadelphia police.