The ship has been a fixture in South Philadelphia along the Delaware River for nearly 30 years.

It's eviction day for the SS United States as the future of the historic ocean liner remains unknown

Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners said there is a wrinkle with the pier operator and postponed the discussion until its next meeting.

Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners said there is a wrinkle with the pier operator and postponed the discussion until its next meeting.

Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners said there is a wrinkle with the pier operator and postponed the discussion until its next meeting.

Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners said there is a wrinkle with the pier operator and postponed the discussion until its next meeting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is eviction day for the SS United States, but the future of the historic ship remains unknown.

A proposed plan could potentially turn the vessel into the world's largest artificial reef, but that is currently on hold.

(Video in the player above is from a previous report.)

Okaloosa County, along Florida's Gulf Coast, was scheduled to review the proposal last week, which asks for a $9 million budget, but County Administrator John Hofstad said there was a "wrinkle with pier operators." Hofstad then requested the vote be postponed until the next meeting on Sept. 17 to allow "time to work out the issues."

However, this postponement puts the SS United States Conservancy, which owns the Flagship vessel, in a bind.

The Conservancy was court-ordered to remove the ocean liner from its berth at a Philadelphia port along the Delaware River by Thursday, September 12 - five days before the commission's next attempt at a vote.

In this Nov. 22, 2013, file photo, the SS United States sits moored in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

It remains unclear how the deadline will impact the delayed vote.

"Okaloosa County is continuing to work with our partners at the SS United States Conservancy and until a deal is finalized it would be inappropriate to make any additional comment," a spokesperson for Okaloosa County told Action News after the delayed vote.

RELATED: Proposal could turn SS United States into world's largest artificial reef off the coast of Florida

The fate of the ship all stems from a years-long rental dispute with Penn Warehousing, who owns the South Philadelphia spot where the massive vessel -- which is over 100 feet longer than the Titanic - has been for nearly 30 years.

In August 2021, Penn Warehousing decided to double the ship's daily dockage at Pier 82 to $1,700, an increase the conservancy refused to accept.

When the conservancy continued to pay its previous rate, set in 2011, Penn Warehousing terminated the lease in March 2022 and a judge ultimately ruled that the ship must be moved.

The Conservancy has said that "the next chapter of the ship's history is still being written."

"We must emphasize that this proposal remains subject to various contingencies, including a successful negotiation with pier operator Penn Warehousing to extend the ship's stay beyond the September 12 deadline, while the complex logistics of moving and reefing the ship are worked out," the Conservancy previously posted online.

Due to its size and condition, moving the SSUS would not be a quick or easy task, so what - if anything - will happen on Thursday is not yet known.

The SS United States rots in a Philadelphia port along the Delaware River.

Just days before the eviction deadline, The Conservancy reiterated that they have been "actively engaging in outreach" in their urgent search for a new temporary or permanent location.

"Piers large enough to accommodate her are extremely limited. Nor is it possible to temporarily moor her at sea because she is lacking key equipment and such a plan would not be permitted by the Coast Guard," the Conservancy said in a recent email update to supporters.

They also said that since the contingent contract delay, alternative scenarios have been presented to the Conservancy, including the potential sale to private parties, but added they are doing their due diligence to make sure it is not bought just to then be sold for scrap.

"While we have very little time at hand, the Conservancy's leadership and staff continue to work tirelessly to save this iconic symbol of our nation," the Conservancy said.

Action News has reached out to the SS United States Conservancy, as well as an attorney for Penn Warehousing, for comment and any update.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph), The Associated Press reported from aboard the ship.

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.

Okaloosa County's artificial reef program includes more than 560 reef sites that not only attract marine life, but also fishers, divers and snorkelers to the Emerald Coast.

Currently, the largest international artificial reef is a short trip over on the panhandle in Pensacola, Florida, where the 888-foot-long USS Oriskany now sits on the Gulf floor.