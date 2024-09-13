Hearing could chart new course for SS United States amid latest legal battle over ship's future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline for the SS United States to leave its pier along the Delaware River in South Philadelphia has come and gone, yet, the historic ship is still there.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning that could help chart a new course for the retired ocean liner, as its future is now in limbo.

But its future remains unknown.

Legal battles between the SS United States Conservancy and the landlord of the pier, Penn Warehousing & Distribution, have stalled the deal to sell this massive vessel to Okaloosa County, Florida.

The Gulf Coast community has plans to sink the massive vessel -- which is over 100 feet longer than the Titanic -- and create the world's largest artificial reef for marine life.

The nonprofit that owns the SSUS filed an urgent motion this week that, if approved, would keep the vessel docked in South Philadelphia until December.

The conservancy claims Penn Warehousing is trying to block efforts to relocate the vessel from its current pier in an "advanced scheme to seize America's Flagship for its own financial benefit."

But in a response filed Thursday night with the court, Penn Warehousing claims that the involved parties haven't dealt in good faith to facilitate the removal of the ship in compliance with the court's order. Penn Warehousing says it remains ready to reengage in good-faith negotiations with Okaloosa County over a reasonable berthing fee and the necessary repairs to Pier 82, where the ship is located.

The SS United States has been a fixture on the Delaware River for nearly three decades.

"It's almost like saying goodbye to an old friend," said Frederick Lecoin, North Philadelphia.

It was built in the 1950s and was designed to transport troops. However, it was soon reimagined into a luxury cruise liner.

"The fact that Cary Grant was in it -- a few other movie stars -- I think at one point it was all that and what we call a 'wet paint can of paint.' It was just fantastic," Lecoin said.

"This is a particularly remarkable ship. It still holds the speed record for transatlantic crossing," pointed out Louis Pearlman-Lafferty, from Ardmore.

On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph), according to the Associated Press.

