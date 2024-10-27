Kamala Harris discusses latest polls ahead of Election Day in Action News interview

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Election Day quickly closing in, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia on Sunday, making her final pitch to Black voters in the city.

The Democratic nominee made a series of stops across Philadelphia, including church services, a barbershop, a bookstore, a Puerto Rican restaurant, and a youth basketball facility.

She even held a rally to end a long day of campaigning.

Action News' Walter Perez caught up with Harris during an exclusive conversation inside the Philly Cutz barbershop in West Philadelphia.

There, Perez asked Harris about her final pitch to voters.

EXCLUSIVE | Fmr. President Trump airs grievances over Michael Cohen during exclusive Action News interview

"Overall, to really understand that I think America is ready for a new way forward. That there is a new generation of leadership built on optimism," she explained.

Experts say Harris' ability to communicate that message might make a difference between winning the race or losing.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton attracted 92% of the Black vote. In 2020, Joe Biden garnered 90%.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll has Harris at 78%.

As Harris, Clinton, and Biden have all run against former President Donald Trump, Perez asked the vice president her thoughts on the issue.

RELATED | Key takeaways after Kamala Harris speaks at CNN town hall in Delaware County

"Black voters are no different than any other voters. They're going to focus on the issues and that's why I'm here with folks, understanding that they actually want a leader that is focused on solutions," Harris answered.

The poll went on to say that 78% support drops to 70% among Black men who are considered likely voters.

However, Harris says she's not overly concerned about the polling.

"I know that's what the press likes to talk about, but the experiences that I am having when I look at, for example, the rally I did just two days ago -- 30,000 people showed up. There were people of both genders, every race, every background, every age," she noted.

To end the day Sunday, Harris held a rally in Philadelphia.

Speaking at a city recreation center, the Democratic vice president singled out young voters, praising them for being "rightly impatient for change," and told the audience that "there is too much at stake" in the campaign.

"We must not wake up the day after the election and have any regret about what we could have done in these next nine days," Harris said.

Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, two actors who starred in Marvel's "Avengers" movies, were at the rally. Harris reminded the crowd that Pennsylvania's deadline for early voting is Tuesday, telling them to "get it done tomorrow if you can."

While Harris was in Philadelphia on Sunday, her running mate -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz -- was campaigning in Las Vegas. On Monday, Walz will visit Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin, before joining Harris for a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.