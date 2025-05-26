Extra steps taken to protect American flag display in South Jersey vandalized last year

AUDUBON, N.J. (WPVI) -- As a local community in South Jersey marks Memorial Day, people there are taking extra steps to ensure a patriotic display isn't tampered with this year.

The display, called Flags for Heroes, was created by the Audubon Haddon Township Oaklyn Rotary Club during the pandemic in 2020. It is now back for its fifth year.

"We really started this display just to honor the heroes - the fallen heroes. We have veterans, nurses, anyone who has given their life or given service to the community to benefit others," Joe Miller, the president of the rotary club, said.

Many of the 100 American flags that fill the patch of land off Kings Highway bear the name of a local veteran.

Last year, several of the American flags were ripped out and others were burned. Miller said police believe it was the work of kids who were messing around.

In light of that, Audubon police added cameras in the area this year to keep an eye on the tribute. Miller said a neighborhood watch program has also been deployed to report any incidents.

"Pamphlets go out with a non-emergency number to keep residents in the loop - be able to report any incidents that they would see," Miller said. "We're coming together as a community to make sure we value this and protect what we have."

The display means a lot to people like Heather Peronace, who sponsored a flag in honor of her uncle, Richard Crager. Both Crager and Peronace's father-in-law, Nicola Peronace, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

"Even though it was before my time, family is everything. I know that my uncle put his life on the line and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country," she said.

Emmett Fanning, 10, also spent part of this Memorial Day at the flag display in South Jersey.

"I get that it's not just about the barbecues or pool parties. It's about actually honoring the veterans who have served and died," he said.

Fanning stopped at the tribute with his own hero: his father, Jason, who is an Army veteran.

"I don't think any of us think we did anything special. I think we all believe that about 250 years ago, our founding fathers developed a pretty impressive form of government that's worth offering to sacrifice your life to defend it," Jason Fanning, of Gloucester City, said. "I hope everyone takes some time today to honor those who have fallen."

Miller said the Audubon Haddon Township Oaklyn Rotary Club is still looking for people to sponsor some of the 100 flags that are now on display. The American flags will remain up through the July 4th holiday.