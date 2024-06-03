Fairmount Bicycles gives pedal power a positive push for all biking needs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Freewheeling entrepreneur Shelly S. Walker opened Fairmount Bicycles 14 years ago at a time when full-service bike shops in that neighborhood were sparse.

Now she prides herself in offering everything needed for all things bikes -- from new and used sales, to repairs and rentals.

The shop is also home to the Philly Bike Tour Company, where guided bike tours have themes like Fairmount Park, Manayunk Murals, Bikes & Beers, and more.

Fairmount Bicycles | Facebook | Instagram

2015 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

267-507-9370

Tuesday-Friday, 11:00am-6:00pm

Saturday-Sunday, 10:00am-5:00pm