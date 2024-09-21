WATCH LIVE

From pumpkin patches to harvest festivals, check out fall activities in the Philadelphia area

BySam Stewart WPVI logo
Saturday, September 21, 2024 10:33PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As sad as it is to see summer go, it's that time of year when the temperature starts dropping and the leaves start changing.

Fall is almost here, which means fall-favorite adventures are back and better than ever!

From pumpkin patches to fall festivals and more, 6abc has a list of events and activities you won't want to miss out on.

Season-Long Festivities

Customers look for pumpkins to buy at the LInvilla Orchards in Media, Pa. Thursday, Oct. 16, 2003. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
- Fall Festival Adventure Farm at Hellerick's Family Farm in Doylestown, Pa. (Open through Dec. 1)
- Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pa. (Sept. 7 - Nov. 3)
- Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler's Village in New Hope, Pa. (Open through Oct. 27)
- FallFest at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, Pa. (Open through Oct. 30 on select dates)
- Fall Harvest Weekends at Highland Orchards in West Chester, Pa. (Sept. 14 - Nov. 2, weekends only)
- Harvest Hayride at Arasapha Farm in Glen Mills, Pa. (Sept. 21 - Oct. 27, weekends only)
- Fall Festival Weekends at Charlann Farms in Morrisville, Pa. (Sept. 21 - Oct. 27, weekends only)
- Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and More at Lytle's Farm in Lincoln University, Pa. (Sept. 21 - Nov. 2, Thursdays to Sundays)
- Pumpkin Harvest at Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs, Pa. (Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, Fridays to Sundays)
- Harvest Days at Merrymead Farm in Lansdale, Pa. (Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, select days)
- Fall Festival at Snipes Farm & Education Center in Morrisville, Pa. (Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, weekends only)
- ArBOOretum at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Philadelphia (Oct. 1 - Oct. 30)
- Oktoberfest at Trauger's Farm Market in Kintnersville, Pa. (Oct. 5 - Oct. 27, weekends only)
- Fall Festival Pumpkin Picking & Hayrides at None Such Farm Market in Buckingham, Pa. (Oct. 5 - Oct. 27, weekends only)

Harvest Events Outside Philadelphia

- OPC Apple Festival at Oxford Memorial Park in Oxford, Pa. (Saturday, Sept. 28)
- Warwick Fall Festival at Warwick County Park in Pottstown, Pa. (Saturday, Sept. 28)
- Apple Butter Frolic at the Mennonite Heritage Center in Harleysville, Pa. (Saturday, Oct. 5)
- Newtown Market Day in Newtown Borough in Netown, Pa. (Saturday, Oct. 5)
- Fall Harvest & Great Pumpkin Patch in Radnor Township, Pa. (Sunday, October 6)
- Perkasie Fall Festival at Town Center and Menlo Park in Perkasie, Pa. (Sunday, Oct. 6)
- Summer Sky Fireside at Tyler Arboretum in Media, Pa. (Friday, Oct. 11)
- Bucks County Wine Trail Harvest Celebration in Newtown, Pa. (Oct. 12 - Oct. 13)
- Pumpkinfest at TileWorks in Doylestown, Pa. (Oct. 26 - Oct. 27)
- Apple Festival at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa. (Nov. 2 - Nov. 3)

Harvest Events in Philadelphia

- Scrapple & Apple Festival at Reading Terminal Market (Saturday, Oct. 12)
- Maze Days at Dilworth Park (Oct. 18 - Oct. 27)
- Pumpkin Patch at Franklin Square (Saturday, Oct. 19)
- Applefest at Fox Chase Farm (Saturday, Oct. 19)

Must-See September Activities

- Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park in Philadelphia (Open through Oct. 27)
- Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll in Philadelphia (Thursday, Sept. 5)
- Philadelphia Fringe Festival (Sept. 5 - Sept. 29)
- Open Streets: West Walnut in Philadelphia (Sept. 8 -Sept. 29)
- Delco Arts Week in Media, Pa. (Sept. 21 - Sept. 29)
- Delaware River Festival at Penn's Landing and Wiggins Park in Philadelphia (Saturday, Sept. 28)
- Fishtown Fall Feastivale in Philadelphia (Saturday, Sept. 28)
- Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia (Sunday, Sept. 29)

