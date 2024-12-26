Families enjoy Christmas Day ice skating at Dilworth Park in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lot of people were eager to get outside this Christmas Day.

Restaurants that were open were packed for the holiday. There was no shortage of customers at Ho Sai Gai in Chinatown. Many people got their fill to eat and then headed outdoors.

The ice skating rink at Dilworth Park was also packed with kids and families having a good time.

Everyone was doing their best to stay on two feet. It was a tough task for some, but a piece of cake for others.

Right around the corner, crowds also ventured out for pictures next to the Christmas tree outside City Hall.

Christmastime in Philadelphia draws people from all over. We met siblings originally from Pakistan who were enjoying their first Christmas season in the United States.

"This is the first I see this much crowd here and I'm so happy. I love Christmas decorations. I love all the trees, all the decoration and all the outfits," said Khadija Imran.

The ice rink at Dilworth Park is open through February 23.

