Family seeks justice after woman shot, thrown from moving vehicle in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members of a woman thrown from a moving vehicle and left for dead are speaking out, hoping the public can help solve the case.

"I know out here it's the whole don't snitch and everything like that, but just come forward, say whatever information that you know that could lead to the arrest of whoever did this," said the victim's aunt, Tanya King.

The victim, identified by family as 32-year-old Alexandria Warren, was tragically killed on May 8.

Witnesses told police Warren was thrown from a moving vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Parkside Avenue. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Warren had severe trauma to her face and had been shot in the chest, but no ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

"This Mother's Day, we were supposed to have dinner. We didn't have no dinner. We have no Alexandria. I had no daughter and we still haven't seen her. Please come forward," Warren's mother, Nicole King, said through tears.

What may have preceded Warren's death is still under investigation, and there's no word on a possible motive for the killing. For now, the case is a mystery, and no arrests have been made.

Family members say Warren leaves behind two young children.

"Her children are asking why. Her son is very angry, he doesn't understand why someone would do that to his mom," Nicole King said.

At the site where Warren was found, a memorial now stands in her memory. The community plans to gather in Parkside on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Warren's funeral is set for next Friday. When contacted Friday evening, Philadelphia police had no new information to share in the investigation.

Family members are asking whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.

"We need justice for Alexandria. We're gonna miss her and we will definitely keep her memory alive," Tanya King said.