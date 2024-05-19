Kids can find their next outdoor adventure at Hellerick's Family Farm

PLUMSTEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fun at the farm awaits as the weather is warming up!

Kids can find their next adventure at Hellerick's Family Farm with everything from hayrides, to a silo climbing wall and their adventure farm.

"We have an adventure farm which has 40 family friendly activities, plus a hayride for all ages. We've repurposed a lot of farm equipment into really cool, fun activities," said co-owner, Paul Hellerick.

"Open weekends now until about June and then we open every day until Halloween. I'm proud of the business we've built and I'm proud of our community and the partnerships we built within our community. Get outdoors in this beautiful country setting and enjoy time with your family," he continued.

Also, check out the Hellerick's Family Farm website.