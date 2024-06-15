Fathers and sons celebrate decades of volunteer firefighting in Haverford

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chief John Viola and his son, Chris, are one of the many father-and-son pairs who fight fires together within the Brookline Fire Company Station 35.

Viola, who is also Chief of the Haverford Township Police, is proud to say that his son is both a fellow firefighter and police officer.

There are several other pairs of fathers and sons within Brookline Fire Company. Some of those dads have been serving for more than 50 years.

Brookline is one of 5 volunteer fire companies in Haverford Township.

Watch the video above and visit their website to learn more.

