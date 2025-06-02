Fire breaks out at barn Pawsibilities Animal Rescue in Towamencin Twp., Montgomery County

A fire broke out at an animal rescue in Montgomery County on Sunday.

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at an animal rescue in Montgomery County on Sunday.

The fire started inside a barn for Pawsibilities Animal Rescue on the 2000 block of Mainland Road in Towamencin Township, shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in heavy fire.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

Pawsibilities Animal Rescue posted on social media, explained that the barn was a sanctuary for the owners' farm animals, home to feral barn cats and also a storage facility.

Pawsibilities says it's working on trapping any cats that may have escaped during the fire.

There has been no word on whether any animals were injured.

