Fire damages home of elected official in Delaware County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 9:07PM
COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Collingdale, Delaware County are investigating a fire that damaged the home of an elected official on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a residence on the 1000 block of North Street at approximately 1 p.m.

Felicia Coffee is a former town mayor and current council member.

She says she is devastated since she used the home to feed veterans.

"The last veteran walked out of my house before the guy said the house was on fire," Coffee said.

No one was injured in the blaze but it did cause significant damage to the home.

There is no word yet what may have sparked the flames.

