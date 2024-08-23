Multiple rowhomes burned during fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out in a tightly packed neighborhood of rowhomes in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section Friday morning.

The call went out to firefighters at 4:30 a.m. as they rushed to the 1800 block of East Russell Street.

Large puddles of water could be seen along the street, which indicates a long firefight.

In fact, firefighters spent an hour putting the fire out, which damaged as many as three rowhomes.

Residents were displaced. There has been no word from officials on any injuries.

