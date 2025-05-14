Traveling out of Newark Airport? Here are tips to save you time and money

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) -- The disruptions continue at Newark Liberty International Airport.

So far, 7 delays and 78 cancellations have been announced on Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

So, what should you do if you're holding a ticket for EWR?

United Airlines is encouraging passengers to consider going out of different airports.

Newark Airport delays are being blamed on a combination of federal budget cuts, FAA equipment problems, air traffic control staffing shortages, and ongoing runway construction.

RELATED: Newark problems and recent crashes put focus on air traffic controller shortage and aging equipment

Since Newark -- the 14th busiest airport in the country -- is cutting dozens of flights daily: to get yourself rebooked, rescheduled and reimbursed requires you to be your own agent.

"If you do encounter a problem at the airport, be proactive. Look on Google flights and see what alternatives you can come up with on your own and see if you can make those changes or if the airline themselves will put you on another airline," Eric Lipkind, The Miles Man, said. "Use Twitter and direct message. The airlines, they seem to be really good at responding really quickly, or either in the apps or online chat functions, as well."

United Airlines -- the largest carrier at EWR -- is alerting customers through its app and website about "Newark flexibility."

You can reschedule your trip and they will waive change fees and fare differences, but your new flight must be a United flight departing between two days prior and two days after your original travel date.

Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked or one of the following: LaGuardia Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

But passengers should know their rights.

Under the new Department of Transportation rules, you are entitled to automatic refunds for flights that are canceled or delayed more than three hours domestically and six hours internationally.

Other grounds for automatic refunds include airport changes, like an increase in the number of connections.

As for perks, entitlements vary but most carriers will rebook you on the same airline at no additional cost and should provide a meal or cash voucher for delays over three hours, plus put you up in a hotel and pay for a ride if you are affected overnight.

These benefits don't come automatically, so make sure to ask.

"Never hurts to ask. So you need to be your own advocate and ask for compensation," Lipkind said.