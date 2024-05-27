Firearms stolen after vehicle drives into gun store in New Castle County

WILMINGTON MANOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a gun shop in New Castle County was broken into on Sunday.

It happened sometime overnight at Miller's Gun Shop along DuPont Highway in Wilmington Manor, Delaware.

Authorities say a vehicle drove into the store and guns were taken during the incident.

It's unclear how many firearms were stolen during the break-in, according to police.

New Castle County police and ATF are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

No further information has been released at this time.