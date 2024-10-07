  • Watch Now
Crews battling school fire in Springfield Township, Delaware County

The St. Francis of Assisi School was founded in 1929 and serves students from Pre-K to 8th grade.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, October 7, 2024 10:18PM
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a school in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Monday for flames showing from the St. Francis of Assisi School.

The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke billowing from the property.

Chopper 6 over school fire in Delaware County

Firefighters are still working to get the flames under control.

The school was founded in 1929 and serves students from Pre-K to 8th grade.

Crews were able to evacuate the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

