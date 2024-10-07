Crews battling school fire in Springfield Township, Delaware County

The St. Francis of Assisi School was founded in 1929 and serves students from Pre-K to 8th grade.
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a school in Springfield Township, Delaware County.
The call came in around 5 p.m. Monday for flames showing from the St. Francis of Assisi School.
The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke billowing from the property.
Firefighters are still working to get the flames under control.
The school was founded in 1929 and serves students from Pre-K to 8th grade.
Crews were able to evacuate the building.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.