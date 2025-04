Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce was born on Sunday.

Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome 4th daughter, Finnley

The Kelces announced their newest family addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Kelces announced their newest family addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Kelces announced their newest family addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Kelces announced their newest family addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their fourth daughter.

Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce was born on Sunday.

The Kelces announced their newest family addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Kelces announced their newest family addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the growing family!