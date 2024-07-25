Former NBA player Jason Thompson hosting youth basketball camp in New Jersey

Former NBA player and South Jersey native, Jason Thompson, is giving kids in our area the opportunity to learn the game right from the greats!

Former NBA player and South Jersey native, Jason Thompson, is giving kids in our area the opportunity to learn the game right from the greats!

Former NBA player and South Jersey native, Jason Thompson, is giving kids in our area the opportunity to learn the game right from the greats!

Former NBA player and South Jersey native, Jason Thompson, is giving kids in our area the opportunity to learn the game right from the greats!

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Former NBA player and South Jersey native, Jason Thompson, is giving kids in the opportunity to learn the game right from the greats!

The Jason Thompson Foundation is hosting its 15th annual Elite basketball camp. It starts on August 12 and there are still spots available.

It's a weeklong camp held at the Riverwinds Community Center in West Deptford, New Jersey.

It is a unique opportunity for young athletes, from 2nd grade through high school, to train and grow under Thompson's guidance and experience. He is also bringing with him a team of other prominent leaders in the industry.

"We have a good amount of speakers that come in, whether it's from the NBA, WNBA, G League, overseas, coaches -- not just strictly basketball. Everything that can kind of help you," said Thompson.

He spent six years playing overseas and another eight years in the NBA, so he brings a wealth of skill, knowledge, and experience to this camp. Thompson has this advice for rising athletes looking to grow in this game.

"Go with your gut, have a good surrounding around you if it has to do with family and friends. Just don't do stuff for the dollar signs, do stuff for your comfortability," Thompson said as advice for rising athletes looking to grow in this game.

Campers will also be provided with a healthy meal daily and there's a backpack and school supply giveaway for all participants.

For more information or to register, visit the event Facebook page.