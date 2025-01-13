Former South Jersey camp director charged with sexual assault

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman who has ties to a popular children's recreation facility is facing charges in connection with a sex assault case involving a minor.

Tara Carr, 46, former part owner of Rastelli Kids complex in Deptford Township, is charged with having sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy in Salem County over the course of several months last year.

According to court documents, police were notified in May of 2024.

Many of the encounters, according to detectives, happened in a vehicle in Marlton Park in Pilesgrove, N.J. Police also say Carr would send the victim nude pictures and videos through Snapchat.

"That's just kind of crazy that someone would ever do that," said Anthony Musitano of Washington Township.

Carr is a former part-owner of the Rastelli Kids Complex and a former director of Camp Sam, a popular summer program for kids at RKC.

A spokesperson for the complex says the victim is not related to the camp or the facility, and calls the situation "unfortunate" and "horrifying."

The spokesperson said Carr stepped down from all roles at RKC last year before the start of summer camp.

The facility also hosts the South Jersey Storm, a well-known cheerleading program.

Over the weekend, a message was sent out to cheer families, part of which says, "While Tara was previously an owner of RKC, she has never had any involvement in the operations or coaching of any SJS Cheer Programs or teams - and she will continue to not have any role with SJS."

Folks we spoke with about the allegations were disheartened.

"It kind of makes you lose faith in the community. To send your kids to sports and you hear all kinds of things, of coaches and teachers. It's scary," said Allison Reimer, a mother from Sewell, N.J.

Action News reached out to Carr's attorney on Monday but we didn't receive a response.

She's in jail in Salem County and scheduled to have a detention hearing on Wednesday.