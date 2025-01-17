Fmr. South Jersey camp director accused of sex assault released pending trial

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A former South Jersey camp director accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy is out of jail.

Forty-six-year-old Tara Carr, of Woodstown, is accused of assaulting the 14-year-old four times last year and sending him inappropriate videos and photos.

She faces charges including sexual assault of a juvenile, and second-degree luring.

Carr is a former owner of Rastelli Kids Complex in Deptford Township.

A judge ruled Carr could be released pending trial.

She is scheduled to next appear in court on February 18.