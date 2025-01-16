Former USS JFK aircraft carrier scheduled to depart from Philadelphia Navy Yard for scrapyard

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, formerly named after President John F. Kennedy, is scheduled to depart the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Thursday.

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, formerly named after President John F. Kennedy, is scheduled to depart the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Thursday.

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, formerly named after President John F. Kennedy, is scheduled to depart the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Thursday.

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, formerly named after President John F. Kennedy, is scheduled to depart the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The decommissioned aircraft carrier, formerly named after President John F. Kennedy, is scheduled to depart the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Thursday for the scrapyard.

The journey to Texas was pushed back after a delay on Wednesday.

The former USS JFK conducted 18 deployments during its 39 years of service.

It was the Navy's final conventionally-powered aircraft carrier before switching to nuclear power.

"Big John," as it was affectionately nicknamed, was decommissioned in 2007 and has been in Philadelphia ever since.

When the ship arrives in Texas, it will be dismantled.

A new aircraft carrier named after JFK will enter service later this year.

