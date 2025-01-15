Ex-USS JFK to leave Philadelphia Navy Yard for Texas

One of America's newest aircraft carriers has been named after JFK and will enter service this year.

The former USS John F. Kennedy will leave its South Philadelphia home and begin its final journey to Brownsville, Texas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Big changes are coming to the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday.

The aircraft carrier conducted US Navy missions worldwide for more than 39 years.

The military decommissioned the ship in 2007 and it has been in Philadelphia ever since.

You will be able to see the large ship make its transit along the Delaware River through the Delaware Bay and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Once it reaches the Gulf Coast of Texas, crews will dismantle the Kennedy.

