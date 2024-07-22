NJ man accused of decapitating seagull after it attempted to take fries from daughter: Affidavit

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man is facing charges after authorities say he decapitated a seagull.

Officers responded on July 6 to a report of animal cruelty at Morey's Piers located at 2501 Boardwalk Avenue.

According to court documents obtained by Action News, Franklin Zeigler, 29, of Cape May, admitted to killing the seagull after it attempted to take french fries from his daughter.

He then reportedly asked Morey's Piers staff for a trash bag while holding the dead seagull.

Zeigler allegedly became irate and uncooperative with officers on an unrelated investigation, which led to his arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

On July 18, he was charged with third-degree animal cruelty after officers obtained witness statements and photos, investigators said.

He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

If you have any information related to this case or any other criminal activities, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at (609) 522-2411.