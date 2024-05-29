Multiple teens in custody after stolen car fatally strikes motorcyclist in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple teenagers are in custody after a stolen vehicle fatally struck a motorcyclist in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It happened on Front Street at Hunting Park Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.

Officers say a Kia SUV was traveling north on Front Street when it ran a red light and struck a motorcycle traveling west on Hunting Park Avenue.

The motorcycle driver, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he did not appear to be wearing a helmet.

Action News obtained surveillance video showing the moments before the fatal crash.

After the collision, the Kia continued down Front Street for about 1,000 feet before pulling over. Then, the driver and other occupants in the car fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.

Officers say they then pursued five juveniles on foot for about two blocks.

The alleged driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody, police say.

The other teens, three females and another male between the ages of 15 and 17, were also apprehended.

Investigators later learned that the Kia had been reported stolen on Monday from Northeast Philadelphia.

Chief Inspector Scott Small with Philadelphia police told Action News that officers were on the scene moments after the crash took place.

When asked whether police were tracking the stolen vehicle, Small stated that was part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

