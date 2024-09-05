FYI Philly checks out top local spots for Eagles, Phillies game day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are ready for gameday and the return of the Birds with eats, sweets and plenty of big screens. We check out a spot bringing the party to you with cocktail service and Philly's Biscuit Lady has a new home.

More than 100 restaurants set for Center City Restaurant Week

Center City District Restaurant Week will highlight Center City's diverse dining scene this fall with discounted menus at more than 100 locations.

Beginning Sunday, September 8-21, three course, prix-fixe dinners can be enjoyed for just $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for $20.

For diners travelling into Center City, discounted parking for $10 or less will be available every night of the promotion from 4:45 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Options include select Interpark, Bexpark by Brandywine, LAZ and Philadelphia Parking Authority locations. Guests must visit ccdrestaurantweek.com to find the closest garage to their dining destination and follow the instructions provided.

Also on September 8, CCD will be launching our brand-new Open Streets: West Walnut program. For four Sundays in September, beginning 9/8-9/29, we will be temporarily pedestrianizing nearly 7 blocks of Rittenhouse Row when we close streets to vehicular traffic.

Center City Restaurant Week | Facebook | Instagram

Topside Tavern | Facebook | Instagram

10 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

6 spots to watch Eagles games, Phillies' run to Red October

Whether it's a weekend for football or another Phillies postseason push, we have 6 spots that will have you gameday ready.

From the big screens and party atmosphere at Wicked Wolf to the bowling lanes and delicious bites at Brooklyn Bowl there is an atmosphere for you.

Looking for that special delivery at your tailgate or friend's house?

Madison K Cookies has sweet treats custom made for her favorite sports teams.

Phoenixville sports bar Soko Bag has its special twice-fried South Korean fired chicken on order for takeout or sit and watch the game the bar.

Plus, a Jersey diner that gets you ready pregame and serves you all day, and a casino in the middle of Philadelphia's stadium district.

Wicked Wolf Sports Pub & Club | Facebook | Instagram

1214-16 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Philly Diner & Sport Bar | Facebook | Instagram

31 S. Black Horse Pike. Runnemede, NJ 08078

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

Sports & Social

900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

833-472-5483

Soko Bag | Facebook | Instagram

95 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Madison K Cookies | Facebook | Instagram

800 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1009 Canal Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123

Kitty on Top bartending is ready to elevate your cocktail game

Kitty Barnes is the owner and mixologist behind Kitty on Top Bartending.

In 2014, she received her mixology diploma and later was encouraged by her husband to start her own business.

By 2021, Kitty on Top Bartending came to life, and she now provides luxury bartending experiences for special events.

She also offers cocktail-making classes in her husband's DSQ Photography Studio.

Classes range from 10-60 people; by the end of the class, you will be a mixologist.

Kitty Barnes creates custom simple syrups for her cocktails and plans to bottle those in the future for retail.

You can visit the Kitty on Top Bartending website to book unique cocktails for your next event or enjoy a cocktail-making class with friends.

Website| Instagram| Facebook

2544 Fairhill Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

The Sporting Club at The Bellevue is a premiere fitness spot

The Sporting Club at The Bellevue opened in 1989, and recently received the nod for 'Best Glow-Up' on Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' list.

The full renovation began during the pandemic and brought new and reimagined spaces to the 100,000-square-foot facility.

Just a few blocks from City Hall, the massive complex combines athletics, fitness, and social elements.

Spaces include an indoor track, a 10,000-square-foot fitness floor with turf, fitness machines made by the brand used in Olympic training camps, and multiple studios for everything from TRX to yoga.

There's a pool, luxury locker rooms, a new rooftop terrace, and a cafe with a balcony overlooking Broad Street. Golf simulators, pickleball, squash, and basketball courts are additional offerings.

Tours to take in the new look are available any time.

The Sporting Club at The Bellevue | Facebook | Instagram

224 South Broad Street, 8th floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-985-9876

Picnic turns historic brewery into stunning dining destination

When you first walk into Picnic, there's a wine shop where you can shop for a bottle before you head to your table.

The wine shop is located inside what was once known as Building #1 of the old Weisbrod and Hess Brewery.

The dining room was the brewery's Building #2.

Chef and co-owner Nick Kennedy says he and the team at Defined Hospitality fell in love with the history and the character of the building and wanted to save it.

The rotisserie is a centerpiece of the open concept kitchen.

Kennedy says it's the only one of its kind in Philadelphia and, he believes, the entire East Coast.

The wood and charcoal is housed in the back, with a drawer in the front that catches the drippings, which is then added to a wide variety of vegetable-based side dishes.

The organic chicken comes from a farm in Pennsylvania.

It's brined and coated in spices before it hits the rotisserie.

It's served with a selection of sauces that you can mix and match.

Plates are big enough to share and you can create your own meat and cheese board, with everything cut and sliced to order.

The French fries are scratch-made in-house.

And there's an oyster bar with five ever-changing varieties on the menu, all from the East Coast.

There's a cocktail bar too.

Like the food menu, the focus is on quality ingredients and good technique.

And if you're looking for a place to watch a big game?

The floral filled frames around the dining room are actually TVs in disguise.

The Biscuit Lady brings mouthwatering items to Plymouth Meeting

In two years, the Biscuit Lady has gone from one employee (herself) to 19 employees helping run her new Plymouth Meeting destination.

The new spot features the same savory menu items Tara Torrence developed in her home kitchen and perfected over two years at the Lucky Trading Co. in Manayunk.

But with the bigger space, she expanded the menu and welcomes guests to dine-in with more tables and an outdoor area for guests to hang out.

She has a coffee program and her biscuits still draw a crowd every weekend.

Cowtown Rodeo is the toughest sport on dirt

Cowtown Rodeo was started back in 1929. It is the longest-running PRCA rodeo in the country.

Thousands of spectators from all over flock to Pilesgrove Township, New Jersey, to get a glimpse of what Cowtown is all about.

The bull riders feed off the energy of the crowd and it is consistently a packed house.

Organizers say it's the fans that keep it going.

"We're going on now six generations but none of that could have been done without the fan base," says President RJ Griscom.

Spectators arrive hours before showtime, packing the lots and tailgating in anticipation of the high-intensity bull riding.

A crucial part of any rodeo is the rodeo clowns. Entertaining the crowd goes hand in hand with the safety of the riders.

As the bull riders get bucked off the animals, the clowns step in to grab the bull's attention to corral them back into their pens.

"It really is the toughest sport on dirt, it really is. It takes a special person to want to do it, I just love it" says bull rider Charles Hazy.

The bull riders say there is mutual respect between them and the animals that are part of the show.

They say it is a dangerous living but there is nothing they would rather be doing.

"There's nothing more in this world that I want to do, I love bull riding so much, it's my passion and my life and this is what I'm going to do with my life," says bull rider Blake Geibel.

Fans are now anticipating the start of the 2024 season, which kicks off on May 25.

To wrangle up more information on Cowtown and for a list of events, check out cowtownrodeo.com

The 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs September 5-29 at venues across the city

The 28th annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs throughout the month of September.

"There are over 300 performances happening in this year's festival," says Melissa Negro, Director of Marketing and Communications for FringeArts. "The Fringe Festival is this amazing explosion of art across the city of Philadelphia."

Most of the shows are independently produced by the artists.

The festival brings together local, national and international artists.

"Trajal Harrell is bringing his company from Switzerland," says Negro. "World-renowned dance artist."

Trajal Harrell: The Köln Concert runs towards the end of the Fringe Arts Festival on September 28-29.

FringeArts on Columbus Boulevard is the festival headquarters, but there are satellite hubs as well. Those include Cannonball, Circus Campus Presents and the new Glen Foerd Hub.

"Come on out, support your local artists. There's a lot of really amazing things happening," says Negro. "The Philly Fringe is such an exciting and special time to be in the city."

The 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival runs September 5-29 at venues across the city.

2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival | Schedule | Fringe Festival Hubs