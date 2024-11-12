Gas prices decline across Philadelphia region as we head into holiday travel season

Experts from AAA say this is the time of year when we usually see a dip.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Tis the season for lower gas prices.

"I appreciate these gas prices going down. I don't know what happened lately but you know I'm digging it," said Kylief Hannah of Camden.

Nationally and in the Philadelphia region, they're going down.

According to AAA, Philadelphia's average for a gallon of unleaded regular is $3.11, which is down 8 cents in a month.

South Jersey's average is now $2.85, down 8 cents.

And Delaware's average is $2.92, down 24 cents.

The national average is $3.07, down 13 cents from a month ago.

Experts from AAA say this is the time of year when we usually see a dip.

"We see the summer driving season come to an end. We see demand taper off and this year we're seeing the price of crude oil go down," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

On Tuesday, in Camden County, prices ranged from $2.67 to $2.99.

"Certain places you get $2.67, $2.68," said Don Nelson, who owns a plumbing business.

His gas expenses for his trucks are like paying another employee, he says.

"I spend $55,000 a year on gasoline," said Nelson.

Drivers in South Jersey say every little bit helps.

"Prices are going down for the better. So yes I am saving money," said Gabriel Rosa of Camden.

Experts expect the trend to continue, barring any hurricanes that may interfere with refinery production, and there are typically little spikes as we near the holiday travel season.

Before we know it many people will be hitting the road for Thanksgiving and filling up.