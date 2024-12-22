Gaudreau brothers honored at Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers honored the Gaudreau brothers Saturday night as they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny's old team.

This would have been Johnny's third season with the Blue Jackets.

RELATED: Flames honor Johnny Gaudreau, welcome family back to Calgary for game vs. Blue Jackets

One by one, the Gaudreau family walked out towards center ice. The crowd became teary-eyed as the Flyers players paid tribute to Johnny and Matty Gaudreau. The brothers were killed in a crash back in August in Salem County.

"We wanted to see the Blue Jackets play, to see the tribute for Johnny," said David Killian of Washington Township.

Fans proudly wore Johnny's jersey.

"I've been a fan of Johnny Gaudreau for years," noted Dan Farren of Wilmington.

Before the game, Flyers players remembered the Gloucester Catholic legends by wearing their high school jerseys.

"It shook the whole hockey community in South Jersey, it was big with us personally. We were just with him days before," Killian said.

It hit the Killian family even harder as their son trained with the Gaudreau's for years, even skating privately with Johnny before he'd go back for training.

Their tragedy reached so many people both on and off the ice.

As the Gaudreau family left the ice fans began chanting "Johnny Hockey."