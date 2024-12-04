Flames honor Johnny Gaudreau, welcome family back to Calgary for game vs. Blue Jackets

CALGARY, Alberta -- With the Gaudreau family watching from the stands, Rasmus Andersson, Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich scored goals as the Calgary Flames shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 in a game between the two franchises for which the late Johnny Gaudreau played.

The Gaudreaus, including Johnny's father and mother, Guy and Jane, Johnny's wife, Meredith, and Johnny's sisters, Katie and Kristen, traveled to Calgary this week, and Guy Gaudreau actually took part in the Flames' practice Monday in advance of the game.

The Flames held a pregame ceremony that included a video tribute and ceremonial puck drop that was led by Guy Gaudreau. During the video, which the Flames posted to their social media accounts, there was a quote featured from Johnny Gaudreau that read, "I hope the people of Calgary can remember me not only as a hockey player, but also a good person with good values."

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29 when police said they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bicycles on a rural road in Salem County, New Jersey on the eve of their sister Katie's wedding. The driver who police say struck them has been charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Known as "Johnny Hockey," Gaudreau played the first eight of his 10 full seasons with Calgary, where he developed into one of the NHL's top players. He spent his last two seasons with the Blue Jackets after signing in Columbus as a free agent.

On Tuesday, Meredith Gaudreau talked about her emotional return to Calgary and told Sportsnet that to mark the visit, she had her husband's signature tattooed onto her right wrist and forearm.

"I thought it would be cool to say that I did that in Calgary because that is where his autograph really took off," she said. "It's like, this is where it all began."

She also said she was excited to see the fans and wanted them to see her children.

"Everyone has been so warm," she said. "It feels almost like you've never left when you are here for a couple days, so many familiar faces. And, you know, spent so much time here, so a lot of good memories."

The Flames' tributes to their former star began when the players wore Gaudreau's name and number on their jerseys in pregame warmups. The ceremonial faceoff featured Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan and the Flames forward Mikael Backlund.

Meredith Gaudreau wept as she thanked Calgary's fans.

"They've been amazing," she said while wiping away tears. "I read everyone's messages. ... I feel like it's home away from home still, so it's just really nice. Being able to be here, and having fans see the kids, and there's a ton of people I'm going to see tonight. I am really happy to be here."

Flames goaltender Dan Vladar, who made 16 saves en route to the victory, played with a special mask that honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

"I just wanted to do something to tribute Johnny and Matthew," Vladar said last month. "Johnny was a very good friend of us and we all miss the boys a lot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.