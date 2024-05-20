  • Watch Now

Pa. woodworkers craft gift for Prime Minister of Japan

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 8:45PM
George Nakashima Woodworkers in New Hope, Pennsylvania, crafted a gift that President Biden presented to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mira Nakashima's father, George, was known as a pioneer of Japanese woodworking aesthetics here in the United States.

She has carried on the family business for many years. And in 2024, she had the honor of creating a special gift that President Biden gave to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

To learn more about George Nakashima Woodworkers, visit their website.

