Gillian's Wonderland Pier on Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk to close after the 2024 season

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gillian's Wonderland Pier, an amusement park full of rides and games on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk, will close at the end of the 2024 season.

The owner, Jay Gillian, announced his retirement and the park's closure on Friday. The adjoining 6th Street Pizza and Grill will also close.

Gillian said he is embarking on a new chapter in life after "47 incredible years."

"The 94 years of tradition at Gillian's amusements on the Boardwalk have been cherished by so many people, none more than me," he said. "It's been my life, my legacy and my family. It's sad to let go."

Gillian said while he's tried to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible, it's no longer a viable business.

Gillian said the property itself is no longer his, so he can't speak to its future.

"Thank for all the amazing years and for being such an important part of our journey," he wrote.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier will be open through the weekend of Oct. 12.

