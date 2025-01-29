Gillie Da King brings joy to Eagles fans with 'Blow the Whistle' hype videos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia rapper and podcaster Nasir "Gille Da King" Fard has become the unofficial hype man of the Philadelphia Eagles. His victory videos celebrating Eagles wins to "Blow The Whistle" have gotten millions of views on Instagram.

Gillie has been in the city's rap scene since the 1990s and hosts the podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game." He's reached a whole new audience with his Eagles hype videos.

"I just went outside and I played 'Blow The Whistle' and I just was dancing," he explained. "That was the beginning of something that became epic."

His videos were quickly noticed by the team.

"Some of them are fans of me, but I always tell them you will never be a fan of me like I am a fan of you. This is different," he said.

Different, because of what this team means to Gillie, who lost his son Devin Spadey, who was known as YNG Cheese in the rap scene, to gun violence in 2023.

"It's rough in the city of Philadelphia. So that makes the Eagles mean so much more to the city when they win," he said.

He's along for the winning ride. Gillie led the team on the field for the NFC Championship and celebrated in the locker room when they won.

"I looked at Kenneth Gainwell like, 'I love this.' He kind of looked back at me like, 'You know you're not playing, right?'"

Gillie will, of course, be going to the Super Bowl to cheer on his beloved Eagles. But he's not going alone. He bought nine tickets, one of them for his 75-year-old neighbor, who you may recognize as the "Broom Man" in Gillie's videos.

Jake Swank is eternally grateful to Gillie.

"He's the honest, caring, friendliest guy you could ever want to meet. He's one big rolled-up package of goodness," said Swank.