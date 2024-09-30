Girard College HS students stranded during camping trip to NC

They were camping with Girard College and the North Carolina Outward Bound Program for a week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 30 local high school students are stranded in Asheville, North Carolina.

Some of their parents say the students arrived a week ago and were supposed to return on Friday, but became stranded.

They are limited to one Zoom call per day, and the school has told parents they are safe, with adult chaperones there.

Action News has reached out to Girard College and the Outward Bound program for any updates.

