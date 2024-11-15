Girl cries tears of joy after Eagles RB Saquon Barkley signs her jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had another big game on Thursday as the Birds beat the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

But for one young fan, the biggest moment came before kickoff.

A young girl and her family were calling Barkley's name during pre-game warmups.

Barkley heard the calls, then motioned for the girl to give him her #26 jersey for him to sign.

The girl was seen crying tears of joy as Barkley passed the jersey back to her, now adorned with his signature.

